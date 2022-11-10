Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 54.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx Price Performance

NYSE AYX opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.60. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.57 and a 1 year high of $79.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Alteryx

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AYX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alteryx from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alteryx from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alteryx from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.