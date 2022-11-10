American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 61.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 41.3% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 135,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after purchasing an additional 39,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,371,676.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:AFG opened at $145.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.54. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $152.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.85.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Stories

