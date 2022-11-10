Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.26

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.26 and traded as high as C$1.30. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.22, with a volume of 225,562 shares changing hands.

Amerigo Resources Stock Down 4.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of C$202.54 million and a P/E ratio of 5.55.

Amerigo Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.60%.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

