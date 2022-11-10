Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Amicus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FOLD. StockNews.com upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,483,000 after buying an additional 1,983,752 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $8,185,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $9,009,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 660,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,117,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 642,400 shares during the period.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $57,599.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,261,677.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $114,101.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 835,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,102,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $57,599.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,261,677.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,568 shares of company stock worth $577,104. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

