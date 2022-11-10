Amur Minerals (LON:AMC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.21

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.21 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.39 ($0.02). Amur Minerals shares last traded at GBX 1.31 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,780,817 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £18.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 34.27 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in locating, evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

