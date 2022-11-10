Analysts Issue Forecasts for CRA International, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CRA International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $6.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.80. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CRA International’s current full-year earnings is $5.44 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

CRA International stock opened at $116.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. CRA International has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $120.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CRA International by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CRA International by 588.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in CRA International by 2,174.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of CRA International during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

