Analysts Set Expectations for Full House Resorts, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) – B. Riley reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Full House Resorts in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Full House Resorts’ current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Full House Resorts’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FLL. TheStreet downgraded Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Full House Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Full House Resorts stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. Full House Resorts has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $220.06 million, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 589,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 27.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 1.3% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 220,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

