Analysts Set Expectations for Otter Tail Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Otter Tail in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.70. The consensus estimate for Otter Tail’s current full-year earnings is $6.57 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Otter Tail’s FY2026 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otter Tail

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.35. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $82.46.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 65.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.412 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

About Otter Tail

(Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.