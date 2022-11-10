Analysts Set Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Target Price at $30.81

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.81.

ADRNY has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €31.00 ($31.00) to €34.00 ($34.00) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($31.50) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.31. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $22.85 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.3784 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.91%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

