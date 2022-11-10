Angi Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Angi in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson expects that the technology company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Angi’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $498.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.02 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Angi Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.69. Angi has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $25,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,743.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angi

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Angi by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 219,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 26,367 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Angi by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 181,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth about $7,322,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth about $1,254,000. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

