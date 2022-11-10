Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,031.64

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,031.64 ($34.91) and traded as high as GBX 3,105 ($35.75). Anglo American shares last traded at GBX 3,057.50 ($35.20), with a volume of 2,038,932 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($44.33) to GBX 4,000 ($46.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($40.30) to GBX 3,400 ($39.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($34.54) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,165 ($36.44) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($38.00) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,423.13 ($39.41).

The company has a market capitalization of £40.90 billion and a PE ratio of 609.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 258 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,622 ($30.19) per share, for a total transaction of £6,764.76 ($7,789.02). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 273 shares of company stock worth $718,845.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

