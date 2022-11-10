Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIRC. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 130.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,509,000 after acquiring an additional 556,256 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,757,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,389,000 after acquiring an additional 421,423 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 382,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 310,716 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,044,000 after purchasing an additional 309,508 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.89. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIRC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

