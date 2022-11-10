Apexigen (NASDAQ:APGN) Trading Down 2.7%

Apexigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.20. 4,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 93,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Apexigen in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Apexigen alerts:

Apexigen Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Apexigen

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apexigen stock. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apexigen, Inc. ( NASDAQ:APGN Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,894,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,000. Apexigen comprises about 1.9% of Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC owned 8.83% of Apexigen as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

(Get Rating)

Apexigen Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology. It develops a pipeline of product candidates, including APX005M, a humanized agonist antibody that is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors, such as melanoma, esophageal and gastroesophageal junction, sarcoma, and rectal and ovarian cancers in combination with immunotherapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and cancer vaccines; and APX601, a humanized antagonist antibody that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of multiple tumor indications, as well as APX801, an NK cell engager to activate natural killer cells to killing of tumor cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apexigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apexigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.