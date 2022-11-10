APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in APi Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 33,463,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,731,000 after purchasing an additional 129,867 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,842,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,372,000 after acquiring an additional 202,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,842,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,803,000 after purchasing an additional 189,857 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,175,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,537,000 after purchasing an additional 108,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADW Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.13%. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on APG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of APi Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Insider Transactions at APi Group

In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $324,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,679.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $324,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 8,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $131,303.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,169.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 31,792 shares of company stock valued at $482,592. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Profile

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Stories

