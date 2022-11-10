Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.2% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 114,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,007,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Whelan Financial lifted its holdings in Apple by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 2,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 32,377 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 81,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,145,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.01 and a 200-day moving average of $150.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

