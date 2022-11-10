Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,961 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 6.3% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Apple were worth $63,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 114,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Whelan Financial grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 2,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 32,377 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 81,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,145,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple Stock Down 3.3 %

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $134.87 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.