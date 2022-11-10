Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.3% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Trading Down 3.3 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $134.87 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.