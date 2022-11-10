Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.2% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Apple by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,133,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,722,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,435,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,758,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $134.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

