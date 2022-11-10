Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.0% of Peoples Bank OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 12,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 17,645 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,147,000. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its position in Apple by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 118,778 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $134.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.37. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

