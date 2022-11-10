Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Boosted by Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.1% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,418,000. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its stake in Apple by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 20,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 477,181 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,240,000 after acquiring an additional 36,463 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 55,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,751 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $134.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.37.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

