Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.2% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $171,000. Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $7,794,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Apple by 150.3% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $134.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

