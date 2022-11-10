Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Lowered to $175.00 at Morgan Stanley

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Apple stock opened at $134.87 on Tuesday. Apple has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

