Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $134.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.01 and its 200 day moving average is $150.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TMD Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 6.1% during the third quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 103,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 183.7% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 228,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,514,000 after purchasing an additional 147,665 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 33,386 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 23,735 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

