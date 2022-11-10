Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.75% from the stock’s current price.

AAPL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Apple has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.37.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 114,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 281,759 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,736 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Apple by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 109,514 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after purchasing an additional 54,812 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 65,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

