AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.32

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.32 and last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 7901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $53.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -47.38 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.75 million. AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in AppLovin by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AppLovin by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 453,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 132,990 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in AppLovin by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in AppLovin by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 32,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.