Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 36,463 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 477,181 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 36,463 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.7% of Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $65,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

