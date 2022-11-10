Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Price Target Cut to C$1.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Desjardins from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ARNGF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$0.50 to C$0.55 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Argonaut Gold Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of Argonaut Gold stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $3.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

