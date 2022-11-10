Argus Lowers Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) to Hold

Argus lowered shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Catalent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $41.51 on Monday. Catalent has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $136.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day moving average is $93.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $136,115.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $136,115.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,356 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Catalent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Catalent by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 673,706 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 66.2% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,893,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,005,000 after purchasing an additional 754,290 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 88.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 98.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

