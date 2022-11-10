Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cowen dropped their price target on Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Arrival Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Arrival stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. Arrival has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36.

Institutional Trading of Arrival

Arrival ( NASDAQ:ARVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Arrival by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,136,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899,252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrival by 22.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,676,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,473,000 after buying an additional 2,891,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrival by 486.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,517,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after buying an additional 4,576,784 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Arrival by 130.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,799,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Arrival by 4,438.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,134,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrival Company Profile

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

