Arrow DWA Tactical: International ETF (NYSEARCA:DWCR) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Arrow DWA Tactical: International ETF (NYSEARCA:DWCR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.60 and last traded at $27.78. 815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.33.

Arrow DWA Tactical: International ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.30.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow DWA Tactical: International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow DWA Tactical: International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.