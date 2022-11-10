Artemis Resources (LON:ARV) Trading 5.7% Higher

Artemis Resources Limited (LON:ARV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02). 959,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,317,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

Artemis Resources Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of £25.74 million and a PE ratio of -4.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Artemis Resources

Artemis Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Carlow Castle Gold-Copper-Cobalt project located in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia; and the Paterson Central Gold-Copper project covering an area of approximately 605 square kilometers located in the Yaneena Basin of the Paterson Province, Western Australia.

