Artisanal Spirits (LON:ART) Trading Down 2.5%

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Rating) shares were down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 70.51 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 70.67 ($0.81). Approximately 66,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 34,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.83).

The stock has a market cap of £50.59 million and a PE ratio of -12.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 74.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17.

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc curates and sells premium single cask scotch malt whisky and other spirits to its members in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company creates small batches of blended malt whiskies, grain whiskies, rum, and gin under the J.G. Thomson brand. It sells its products online under The Scotch Malt Whisky Society brand name.

