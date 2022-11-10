ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) Stock Price Up 0.1%

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 12,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 79,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARYD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 1st quarter valued at $1,480,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 236,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

