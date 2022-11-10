Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.08

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.08 and last traded at $16.39, with a volume of 13426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.05.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The business had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 612,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,445,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,125.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,326 in the last three months. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in Asana by 580.0% in the second quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Asana in the second quarter worth $36,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Asana by 30.4% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Asana by 311.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asana

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.