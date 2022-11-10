ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

ASMIY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of ASM International from €340.00 ($340.00) to €320.00 ($320.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ASM International from €325.00 ($325.00) to €300.00 ($300.00) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ASM International from €400.00 ($400.00) to €370.00 ($370.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ASM International from €414.00 ($414.00) to €369.00 ($369.00) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ASM International from €379.00 ($379.00) to €368.00 ($368.00) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.67.

ASM International Stock Performance

ASM International stock opened at $232.99 on Tuesday. ASM International has a 1 year low of $201.38 and a 1 year high of $497.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.61.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

