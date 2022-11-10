ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASAZY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 280 to SEK 275 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 250 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

