AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10,467.19

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of £104.67 ($120.52) and traded as high as £108.46 ($124.88). AstraZeneca shares last traded at £108.46 ($124.88), with a volume of 1,398,248 shares trading hands.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £120 ($138.17) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($138.17) to £118 ($135.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £125 ($143.93) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, set a £120 ($138.17) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £110.14 ($126.81).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of £101.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of £168.06 billion and a PE ratio of -184.46.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

