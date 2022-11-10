ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.32

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.32 and traded as high as C$45.09. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at C$44.24, with a volume of 970,549 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$55.00 price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cormark raised their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.88.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Trading Down 6.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.20. The firm has a market cap of C$4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems ( TSE:ATA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$610.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$617.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 2.8258748 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Angella Alexander acquired 2,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,884.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,566 shares in the company, valued at C$51,884.52.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

