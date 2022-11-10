Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.98

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.98 and traded as high as C$10.32. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$10.23, with a volume of 81,956 shares trading hands.

Aura Minerals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$744.58 million and a P/E ratio of 15.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.98.

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$119.19 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Company Profile

In related news, insider Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. bought 25,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$208,287.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,041,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$305,553,312.50. Insiders have purchased 125,250 shares of company stock worth $1,008,287 over the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine located in Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.