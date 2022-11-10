Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.98

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.98 and traded as high as C$10.32. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$10.23, with a volume of 81,956 shares trading hands.
Aura Minerals Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$744.58 million and a P/E ratio of 15.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.98.
Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$119.19 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aura Minerals Company Profile
Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine located in Mexico.
