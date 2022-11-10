Aura Systems (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.28

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.24. Aura Systems shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.
Aura Systems Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28.
About Aura Systems
Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications, and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications.
