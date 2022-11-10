Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $82.11

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.11 ($0.95) and traded as high as GBX 106.75 ($1.23). Avation shares last traded at GBX 104.50 ($1.20), with a volume of 81,411 shares trading hands.

Avation Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 94.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 82.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.62.

Avation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2021, the company owned and managed a fleet of 44 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

