Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $82.11

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.11 ($0.95) and traded as high as GBX 106.75 ($1.23). Avation shares last traded at GBX 104.50 ($1.20), with a volume of 81,411 shares trading hands.
Avation Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 94.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 82.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.62.
Avation Company Profile
Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2021, the company owned and managed a fleet of 44 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.
