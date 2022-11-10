AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.49 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

AVEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jonestrading lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of AVEO opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $512.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEO. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 263,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,501,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 36,210 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,309,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 89,208 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 705,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 119,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 148.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares in the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for patients with cancer. It markets FOTIVDA, an oral, next-generation vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

