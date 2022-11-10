B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fidus Investment in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fidus Investment’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fidus Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Fidus Investment Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $496.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.52. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $21.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.