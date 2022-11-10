B. Riley Cuts American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $36.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at B. Riley from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:AMH opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 281,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,808,708. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at $738,496.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,309,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,407,000 after buying an additional 789,565 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at $1,222,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at $5,264,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 88,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.