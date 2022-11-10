B. Riley Cuts ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target to $18.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint Price Performance

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $11.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.07.

Insider Transactions at ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The company’s revenue was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $43,703.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $43,703.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sidle sold 33,442 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $620,349.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 584,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,843,606.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,572 shares of company stock worth $2,969,102 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 12.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChargePoint

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.