B. Riley Increases Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Price Target to $195.00

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $189.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.93% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $13.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $14.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $12.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $11.41 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $151.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.51. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Transactions at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $30.89 by ($0.86). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 172.73%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 82.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total transaction of $2,500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,739 shares in the company, valued at $12,624,176.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 27.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,047 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth about $823,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

