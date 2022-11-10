B. Riley Lowers Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Price Target to $14.00

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Blink Charging’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

BLNK has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Blink Charging to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blink Charging presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Blink Charging Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $11.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $506.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09. Blink Charging has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $49.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.79 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 202.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%. Research analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blink Charging news, General Counsel Aviv Hillo sold 10,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 105,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,729.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Aviv Hillo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 105,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,729.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Board Member Mahidhar Reddy sold 10,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $237,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,152,439.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,630 shares of company stock worth $918,284. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blink Charging

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Blink Charging by 7.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Blink Charging by 152.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 77,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

