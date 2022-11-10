BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.87

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.87 and traded as low as $0.78. BAB shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 250 shares traded.

BAB Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of $5.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter.

BAB Dividend Announcement

BAB Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. BAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.02%.

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

