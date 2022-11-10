Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BCKIF. Barclays raised their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 356 ($4.10) to GBX 358 ($4.12) in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 510 ($5.87) to GBX 475 ($5.47) in a research note on Monday.

Babcock International Group Stock Performance

Shares of BCKIF opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. Babcock International Group has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $4.70.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

