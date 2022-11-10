Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $282.72

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 282.72 ($3.26) and traded as high as GBX 303 ($3.49). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 302.20 ($3.48), with a volume of 894,394 shares traded.

Balfour Beatty Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 312.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 282.72. The company has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,042.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Balfour Beatty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Balfour Beatty’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

